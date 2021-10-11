Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $20,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $177.28 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.80 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.81 and its 200-day moving average is $200.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

