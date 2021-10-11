Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $470,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $177.28 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.80 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

