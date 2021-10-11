Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares during the period. Star Bulk Carriers accounts for 1.0% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,647.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

