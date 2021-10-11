Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average is $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

