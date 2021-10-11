Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $111.22 on Monday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.2% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 47,691 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 147,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.