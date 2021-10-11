Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.
SBUX opened at $111.22 on Monday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.63.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.2% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 47,691 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 147,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
