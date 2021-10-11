State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 126,982 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,982 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $230,235,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 82.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,483 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 6.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,288,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,956,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 109,653 shares during the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 8,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $81,012.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 350,525 shares of company stock worth $3,396,778 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BB stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

