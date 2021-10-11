State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 25,500 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.25% of The Shyft Group worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. abrdn plc grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,626 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 191,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 332,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,555 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,452,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,830,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHYF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,250. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

