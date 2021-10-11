State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 30,300 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.28% of Redwood Trust worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RWT opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 2,100.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

