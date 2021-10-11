State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 60,200 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 813.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Upwork worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Upwork by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd increased its stake in Upwork by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 1,820,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,616 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.50 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

