State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires New Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Shutterstock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $118.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,993,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,543,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,228 shares of company stock valued at $15,262,680 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

