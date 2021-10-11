State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Verint Systems worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 488,250 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 461,671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,297,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,530,000 after acquiring an additional 119,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,244,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter.

VRNT stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -170.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,122.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

