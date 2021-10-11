State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 4,300 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Arvinas worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Arvinas by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arvinas by 66.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of ARVN opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

