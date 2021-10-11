State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 5,400 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12,270.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 116,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SWTX stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,928 shares of company stock worth $74,401,282. 30.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.