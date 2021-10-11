State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys Shares of 110,000 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Magnite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 639.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Magnite by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after buying an additional 2,201,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 415.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 1,630,559 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Magnite during the second quarter valued at about $22,518,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth about $11,984,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of MGNI opened at $28.16 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.63 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $91,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.