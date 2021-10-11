State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 178,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.15% of Raven Industries worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1,474.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $57.80 on Monday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAVN. Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities lowered Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

