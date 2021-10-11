State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of 2U worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 236.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U during the first quarter valued at about $109,000.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

TWOU stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.94. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

