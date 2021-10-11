State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 990.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,877 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

