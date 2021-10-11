State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.30% of UMH Properties worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in UMH Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 134 shares of company stock worth $2,990. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMH. Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

UMH stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

