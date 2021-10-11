State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $169.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

