State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.27% of Premier Financial worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,364,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $32.29 on Monday. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

