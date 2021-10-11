State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,886 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of CyberArk Software worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.86.

CYBR stock opened at $164.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -151.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

