State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.25% of Vaxcyte worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,230,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after buying an additional 155,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 648,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

PCVX opened at $24.15 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $124,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 5,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $133,736.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,423. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

