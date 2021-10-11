State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,072,000 after purchasing an additional 179,462 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,520,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total value of $285,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul bought 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,975 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

KRTX stock opened at $119.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.06 and a 1 year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

