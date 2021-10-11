State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after buying an additional 2,804,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after buying an additional 1,493,791 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $52,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,644,000 after buying an additional 699,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $30,130,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

SPR opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

