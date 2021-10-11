State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $3.70 Million Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.36% of REV Group worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,134 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 457,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,904 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 210,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 2.69. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

