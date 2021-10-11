State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of nLIGHT worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,097,000 after acquiring an additional 110,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after buying an additional 166,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,135,000 after buying an additional 102,226 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,187,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,083,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,097,000 after buying an additional 91,555 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $25.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 2.41.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

