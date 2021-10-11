State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,930 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 845,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 83,602 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 343,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 40,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $16.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

