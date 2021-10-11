State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 39.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,624. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

