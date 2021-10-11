State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4 Million Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.28% of Astec Industries worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 49.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE stock opened at $52.72 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.