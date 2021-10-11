State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of SunPower worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SunPower by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist cut their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $23.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

