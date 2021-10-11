State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,638 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.