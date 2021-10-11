State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Fisker as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter worth $785,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fisker by 395,776.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,944 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

