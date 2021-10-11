State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 33,200 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Mimecast worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $771,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $487,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,408 shares of company stock worth $12,214,028. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $62.82 on Monday. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

