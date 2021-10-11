State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 4,807 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Hayward worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $6,421,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $4,947,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $1,042,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $8,506,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $1,121,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAYW stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $126,932.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,872 shares of company stock worth $1,729,820 in the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

