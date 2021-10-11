State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 65,619 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 269.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,619 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of 360 DigiTech worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,013.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 315,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 300,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,710,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth $48,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.