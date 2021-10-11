State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 72,110 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 925.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,110 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $44.17 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

