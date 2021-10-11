State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 7,500 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Silvergate Capital worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $806,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,015.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI stock opened at $162.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.93. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.