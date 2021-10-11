State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 9,900 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Allakos worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

ALLK opened at $104.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.66. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

