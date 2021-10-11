State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.22% of Triumph Group worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,272,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Triumph Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after purchasing an additional 557,848 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after purchasing an additional 443,898 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,971 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

TGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.