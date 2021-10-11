State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.70% of NeoPhotonics worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $6,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after buying an additional 234,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 191,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.94. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.