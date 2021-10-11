State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,400 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Vicor worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Vicor during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR opened at $139.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $146.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.12.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Vicor’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,138.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,881 shares of company stock worth $23,656,788. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

