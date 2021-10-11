State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 300,100 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Commercial Metals worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

