State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 425 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL opened at $251.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.39 and a twelve month high of $260.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

