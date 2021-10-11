State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 52,913 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,913 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.44. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.63.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

