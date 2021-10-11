State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $4,294,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $113.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

