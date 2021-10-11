State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,473 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,483,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Barclays raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

