State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 88,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2,903.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after buying an additional 240,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $54.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.