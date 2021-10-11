State Street (STT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

State Street (NYSE:STT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $91.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

