Stealth Hits Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $7,149.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000751 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00023767 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

