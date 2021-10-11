Stealth (XST) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $14,110.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

